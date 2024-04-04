Axil in Corby is turning six

A booming Corby firm which counts BMW, Lush and Whirlpool among its clients is celebrating six years in business .

Axil, which deals with business waste, began in 2018 with just 34 staff members, and has grown by 570 per cent in that time.

The firm, headquartered at Earlstrees Road, was founded by managing director, Edward Pigg who realised that industries needed more when it came to waste management.

The business now has more than 150 major customers across sectors, including aerospace, automotive, food, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries.

Revenue was up to £34 million in the last financial year and the team has now grown to more than 200.

Ed said: “From the start, our goal was clear: to build a resilient business that thrives in tough markets. Axil was founded on the belief that organisations deserve more than mere waste removal.

"With a growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility, Axil works with our clients, turning challenges into opportunities, re-engineering waste whilst delivering significant and lasting cost savings.

“Our leadership team, from diverse backgrounds, always had a vision of what success looked like in a busy marketplace.

"From a modest start, Axil has become a leading player in total waste management and currently partners with some of the most recognised UK manufacturing brands including BMW Group, Whirlpool, LEVC and Lush, supporting them in achieving sustainability and environmental excellence.

"None of this would be possible without the support of our incredible team, partners, clients, and our supply chain. We have a dedicated and energetic team, made up of experienced as well as young minds delivering first-class products and services.

"They are our future leaders with a great career path ahead of them.

“While growth is challenging, we won’t forget our roots and the people who got us here.”

The company has ambitious growth goals that will see it expanding into other crucial UK sectors.

Ed added: “We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come since 2018 and would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years.”

