Corby warehouse worker wins Young Employee of the Year at national warehouse awards
Toby Hankins started working for Europa’s Corby warehouse aged 18, in 2020, as a warehouse colleague employed through an agency.
Since then, he has progressed on to the role of warehouse team manager, and now automation area manager, taking ownership of several contracts and managing operations through Corby’s state-of-the-art automation system.
He has now been crowned Young Employee of the Year at the London awards ceremony.
Toby said: “I really wasn’t expecting to win, and it was very humbling to be around so many influential logistics experts. It was a really great feeling to be up there with the four people from Europa being recognised for the work I love. Now, I’ve returned to Corby with new responsibilities and a new job role as Automation Area Manager and I’m looking forward to the next challenge.”
The awards were held on July 10, at the Royal Lancaster London, and celebrated professionals from throughout the UK logistics industry.
The nomination was the first time their team had been recognised in this way.
Andy Kay, warehouse operations manager at Europa Warehouse in Corby, said: “Toby has really developed into this mature person, who has gained such a confidence in networking with others in the industry – we really are extremely proud of him.
“He has taken his extra responsibilities in his stride, demonstrating his competence and knowledge of 3PL fulfilment. Now, in his new automation role, he will play an integral role in the planning, forecasting and recovery of our automated 3PL fulfilment services.
“The Corby team and I trust him implicitly, and he has also built great relationships with our customers.”
Europa’s £60m 750,000 sq.ft Corby warehouse, which opened in 2020, employs a team of 300 at its Midlands Logistics Park base.
