Corby warehouse staff celebrate two years of firm in town

The 300 strong team at a logistics facility in Corby has celebrated its second ‘birthday’, during which a brand-new ambition for the warehouse was also unveiled by its leaders.

Marking the two-year anniversary of its £60m 750,000 sq ft warehouse at Midlands Logistics Park, Europa Warehouse bosses said they wanted Corby to be recognised as the ‘employer of choice’ within the region.

They plan to achieve this by creating a workplace where employees have a ‘great experience’, receive ‘competitive’ pay rates, and are able to develop their careers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Europa Corby Warehouse staff mark their second Birthday

Europa Warehouse division director Dionne Redpath, who is also group chief operating officer for Europa Worldwide Group, said: “The second anniversary of the official opening of our Corby facility was a fantastic opportunity to bring our teams together to celebrate over cake and a catch up.

“In chatting to colleagues, we also took this opportunity to share our own ambition with them.

“During the two years since Corby has been operational, we’ve made significant progress – having delivered efficiencies and improved our offering to customers. We’re also deeply focused on boosting the culture in our workplace.

“Our goal is for our growing team to feel highly valued, so they become a part of something bigger, bolder, and better as they embark on their journey with us.

Staff enjoy cakes at the Europa Corby Warehouse second birthday party

“We want everyone to feel proud of Europa Corby and to tell their friends and families about our determination to grow the Warehouse division and the overall Group even more in the coming months and years.”

Europa Worldwide Group recently announced the target to break through £300m in turnover had been achieved over the last 12 months. Corby’s contribution to that overall performance has been crucial, with the facility having gone from strength to strength since it was constructed and commissioned at the height of the global pandemic.

The warehouse operates five key contracts for clients, growing from just two at the outset, and provides e-commerce fulfilment activities for four blue-chip alcohol retailers and one healthcare provider.

Volumes of goods passing through the warehouse have increased by 350 per cent since June 2020, from 8,000 units per day to 28,000 per day.

Arron Delamare, head of operations at Europa Warehouse in Corby, said: “Whilst our cutting-edge automation processes are essential in improving productivity and helping us to drive down operational costs for our customers, so too are our fantastic teams of staff who always work immensely hard during each shift to exceed their ongoing targets.

“Without them, Corby wouldn’t have seen such success, so it was absolutely brilliant to all come together and celebrate our two-year anniversary and share the vision for the Warehouse going forwards.

Staff from across the Corby site – who all fulfil a range of roles from operatives to forklift drivers, flow managers to engineers – were delighted to have the opportunity to mark the facility’s second birthday, especially Facilities Co-ordinator Paul Coe, who also joined the warehouse on the day it officially opened for business.