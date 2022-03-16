Corby warehouse firm adds to 300-strong workforce

A Corby warehousing firm has appointed two Human Resources Business Partners (HRPBs) to support the 300 staff working at its Midlands Logistics Park base.

Europa Warehouse is part of Europa Worldwide Group, that employs more than 1,300 people worldwide, including 300 in Corby.

The Corby site, that provides e-commerce third-party logistics for a range of leading blue-chip brands, celebrated its first birthday last June and was completed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

l - r Juliette Battisson and Deborah Marks Europa new HR staff at Corby

New recruits Juliette Battisson and Deborah Marks - both from the Northamptonshire area - having worked across a range of sectors in HR.

Juliette said: “I’m delighted to have joined Europa Warehouse and it has been great to partner with the senior leadership team and staff to deliver on our core values, focusing on staff engagement, retention and the development of skills.”

They both previously held roles in food manufacturing, but Juliette also has experience of the NHS, and Debra at a transport operator and automotive parts firm.

Both were hired as part of Europa Worldwide Group’s HR transformation programme, which aims to support its staff across the business.

Europa, says it is embracing the 'very latest business and HR approaches', shaping the culture of its own organisation and 'the future of the marketplace in the process'.

Deborah said: “Europa Warehouse continues to deliver for its customers by using the very latest technology to streamline operations. Our objective is to complement this by supporting staff to enable managers and their teams to work as effectively as possible.”

According to a recent UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) report, third-party logistics have taken over from high street retailers as the dominant warehouse occupier group.

Europa’s £60m 750,000 sq ft third-party logistics facility in Corby is the firm’s largest and most high-tech warehouse in the UK.

Juliette and Deborah, along with six other HRBPs have joined the company and report to Head of Human Resources, Elaine Robertson. She spearheaded the design and delivery of the HR transformation programme.