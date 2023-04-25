News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
12 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
1 hour ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
2 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
2 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
2 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Corby wanted man back in prison after being stopped by police in Northampton

He was found in Northampton

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

A Corby man recently released from jail after serving a sentence for threatening a taxi driver with a gun is back in prison after police caught him.

Northamptonshire Police had issued a wanted appeal for Shaun Alexander, 40, formerly of Selby Walk, last Friday (April 14) with a new mugshot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A week after the appeal Alexander was arrested.

Shaun AlexanderShaun Alexander
Shaun Alexander
Most Popular

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 40-year-old man who had been circulated as wanted by Northamptonshire Police has been arrested and recalled to prison.

“He was arrested after officers stopped a silver VW Polo car in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, shortly after 5pm on Friday, April 21.”