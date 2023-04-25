Corby wanted man back in prison after being stopped by police in Northampton
He was found in Northampton
A Corby man recently released from jail after serving a sentence for threatening a taxi driver with a gun is back in prison after police caught him.
Northamptonshire Police had issued a wanted appeal for Shaun Alexander, 40, formerly of Selby Walk, last Friday (April 14) with a new mugshot.
A week after the appeal Alexander was arrested.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 40-year-old man who had been circulated as wanted by Northamptonshire Police has been arrested and recalled to prison.
“He was arrested after officers stopped a silver VW Polo car in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, shortly after 5pm on Friday, April 21.”