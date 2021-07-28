Corby Urgent Care Centre Wellness Hub offers help to victims of domestic abuse

Throughout the remainder of July and August, an information display will be available to the public at the Urgent Care Centre in Cottingham Road, Corby.

This is following statistics released by UK domestic abuse charity, Women’s Aid, which sadly showed an increase in domestic abuse through the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as the informative display, health professionals including nurses and GPs will be handing out an information flyer to each patient, providing advice on where to go if either they, or someone they know, has been affected by domestic abuse. The flyer contains guidance both for survivors and perpetrators.

Corby Urgent Care Centre

Eleanor Finnerty, patient advisor from the Wellness Hub said: "The Wellness Hub at Corby Urgent Care Centre has been supporting members of our Corby community with their wellbeing needs for nearly 18 months now, and we have learnt that it is a vital part of people's wellbeing to feel safe within their homes and local area.

"We are excited to be involved with Safer Corby to aid in the promotion of local support services and to work with them in raising awareness of important issues."

The Office for National Statistics figures show every year that one in the three victims of domestic abuse are male equating to 757,000 men (1.561m women).

One around seven men and one in four women will be a victim of domestic abuse in their lifetime. According to the charity Mankind Initiative, 11 per cent of male victims have considered taking their life due to partner abuse. The charity has seen an increase in calls regarding suicide over the pandemic period.

Domestic abuse - library picture posed by models

North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Andy Mercer, said: "Stopping domestic abuse is a high priority for North Northants Council We want to ensure that all affected individuals get the support they need to turn their lives around. We recognise that many abusers are keen to change their behaviour and to stop it escalating to a point where serious harm is done, either physically or emotionally towards their partner and family.

"We are pleased to be working alongside the Wellness Hub Team to help us in tackling this important issue."

Leader of North Northants Council, Cllr Jason Smithers, said: “Domestic violence is a sad reality within society and unfortunately, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, reports of domestic abuse within families has risen, which is why it is important now more than ever to raise awareness around the situation and encourage victims and perpetrators to seek the help they need. I am pleased to be supporting this campaign and hope that it can make a positive difference.”