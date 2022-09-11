Corby unites for proclamation of King Charles III

Corby unites for the Proclamation of King Charles III

Corby’s Proclamation of King Charles II ceremony saw more than 150 people gather outside the Corby Cube.

Today’s (Sunday, September 11) ceremony was overseen by Corby Town Council t

Town Crier Anthony Dady read the Proclamation to the crowds that had gathered.

Deputy Mayor Leanne Buckingham and Town Crier Anthony Dady read the solemn proclation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proclamation of the new Sovereign is an old tradition which can be traced back over many centuries. The ceremony does not create a new King. It is simply an announcement of the accession which took place immediately on the death of the reigning monarch.

In an age where modern methods of communication convey news around the globe in an instant, the proclamation is no longer the means by which people learn for the first time that they have a new Monarch. Today, however, is one of the first occasions when communities have an opportunity to come together and reflect on the moment in our nation’s history when the reign of our longest-serving Monarch came to an end and our new Sovereign succeeded.

Chains of office were replaced with badges worn with a black ribbon to honour the period of national mourning.

Reverend Paul Frost led the event with prayers and gave thanks for the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mandy Young was in attendance, along with Beanfield Neighbourhood Association, Kingswood Scouts, Glendon Scouts, the RAF, GMB, Community First Responders and others who laid wreaths.

Deputy mayor Leanne Buckingham, Reverend Paul Frost, Cllr Alison Dalziel and Town Crier Anthony Dady at the proclamation of King Charles III

Members of the public were invited to lay wreaths in the place of remembrance for Corby and local piper Michelle Murray Jewel finished with a rendition of Flowers of the Forest. This piece of music was a lament originally commemorating the death of King James IV in 1513 at the Battle of Flodden.

Afterwards a queue formed by members of the public to sign the official book of condolence inside the Cube building. Leader of the Council Mark Pengelly was among the first to sign the book of condolence on behalf of Corby Town Council.

Cllr Mark Pengelly said: “I would like to thank deputy leader Cllr Martyn Reuby, Cllr Alison Dalziel and all the staff and members of Corby Town council for helping put this historical event together and all those who participated today.”

Members of Corby Royal British Legion salute Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Piper Michelle Murray Jewel at the Proclamation of King Charles III

Floral tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Corby