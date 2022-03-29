Corby Ukraine donations stall raises more than £1,100 in five days

A market stall in Corby town centre set up to accept donations for war-stricken Ukraine has collected much-needed supplies and more than £1,100.

The stall in Corporation Street has been accepting medical kits and baby food but it’s the amount of money that has amazed organisers.

Ukrainian members of the Corby community have been staffing the stall and sorting donations in a space provided by Willow Place manager Dan Pickard.

Oakley Vale Community Association has organised the stall in Corby town centre to collect medical equipment and baby food

Supported by Oakley Vale Community Association, the stall will remain until there are enough donations to fill a lorry that will travel to Ukraine.

Paul Balmer, chairman of Oakley Vale Community Association, said: “The people of Corby are amazing. To get £1,100 in a time when people are struggling is astonishing.”

Ukrainian Tamila Janaviciene, originally from near Kyiv, has a brother and three cousins – all members of the territorial forces – who are fighting in the war. Her mum, dad and sister are all still in Ukraine.

She has been keeping in touch with her family and recently found out that her brother is currently in hospital after being hit in the leg by shrapnel.

She said: “He is in the hospital. We are keeping in touch. He lost all his equipment – his body armour and army phone were lost when he went to hospital. I’m trying to buy him new ones.

“We have had so much support from everyone. I would like to thank everyone. My work, my neighbours, everyone in Corby has been so kind."