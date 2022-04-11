Corby Town Football Club's new community defibrillator praised by MP

A new community defibrillator has been unveiled on an official visit to Corby Town Football Club (CTFC) by the town’s MP.

Tom Pursglove was welcomed to the club’s Steel Park ground to meet staff, see the facilities, watch a coaching session and inspect the new life-saving equipment.

The defibrillator will be available around the clock and has been paid for with Premier League funding after an application by the club.

l-r Stevie Noble, Robbie the Raven, Liam Warren (CTFC safety officer) and Tom Pursglove MP for Corby

Liam Warren, safety officer for CTFC, said: “We have put it on the outside because there are lots of kids who play on the pitches and courts at the weekend.

"We have a defibrillator inside the ground, but we realised what would happen if we weren’t here and the gates were locked.”

The Premier League grant has funded the bright yellow cabinet. It will appear on the maps kept by the British Heart Foundation and the East Midlands Ambulance Service so people can be directed to it in an emergency. Once activated, the device talks first aiders through the steps needed to save someone’s life.

Mr Warren said: “It’s a super-duper defib that anyone can use. We are pleased to be helping the community.”

MP Tom Pursglove with U9s and U12s Corby Town FC team and coach Phil Toon

Mr Pursglove said: “The facility could mean the difference between living and dying and if we can minimise that risk then that can only be a good thing.

"I’d like to congratulate all the people who made this happen. It’s one of those things that you hope will never be used.”

Club chairman Stevie Noble added: “It’s great for the club. Liam’s efforts have been fantastic.”