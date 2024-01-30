Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Corby Town FC fan has been banned from the club’s ground following racist abuse of an opposing team’s player during a game.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 27, during the 70th minute of Corby’s fixture with Spalding United.

Corby Town FC released a statement to publicly apologise to Spalding United and their player, Riley O’Sullivan, who had incurred the abuse, and to announce that the fan was immediately ejected and is now banned from Steel Park.

The statement said: “Corby Town Football Club are disappointed to announce that a supporter was ejected from today's match with Spalding United.

"In the 70th minute of today's game, Spaldings Riley O'Sullivan was racially abused by a member of the crowd and this behaviour is not tolerated at Steel Park or within the beautiful game we all come to play or watch.

"The supporter was immediately ejected and is now banned from Steel Park.

"I would like to thank Riley for accepting our apology on behalf of Corby Town Football Club and we apologise again publicly that he was subject to this abuse.

"We also would like to apologise to Spalding United Football Club and wish you all the very best moving forward.

"There is no need for racism or discrimination in any walk of life and any fans found guilty of this will be banned from Steel Park.”

Corby Town FC manager, Gary Setchell, apologised on behalf of the club for the incident.

Speaking with Corby Town TV, he said: “It’s not acceptable in society, it’s not acceptable to think you can pay £10 and shout at someone, racist obscenities, from behind the barrier.

“I apologise on behalf of the football club to the lad, he’s a 22-year-old/23-year-old lad who’s come to play football, so I apologise on behalf of everyone at our football club.”

Spalding United and their player, O’Sullivan, have publicly thanked the club for their reaction to the incident on their respective Twitter pages.

The Northants Telegraph contacted Northamptonshire Police to find out if this had been reported to them.