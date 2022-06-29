Corby Town Council’s first Armed Forces Day

Corby Town Council held its very first celebration of Armed Forces Day on Saturday (June 25).

Working with RBL Northants, a service hosted by Councillor Alison Dalziel was held at the war memorial in Corby Old Village.

There were performances from piper Michelle Murray Jewell, Louise May, Lynnette and Will Ballantyne with reflective words from Rev Paul Frost.

The service was held at the war memorial in Corby Old Village

Dignitaries from RBL Northants County Chair and Standard Bearer, Corby Masonic Club, Royal Lancers, Corby Town Council Mayor and Corby Labour Party laid wreaths.

The event was open to all with everyone attending the service invited back to the Ex-Servicemen’s Club for refreshments.

To coincide with the recent 40th anniversary of the Falklands, ex-serviceman Des Wallington gave a talk about his time served there, with memorabilia on show.

Corby Town Council would like to thank everyone who helped make this event happen and if anyone would like to be involved next year, please email [email protected]

A wreath being laid on the day