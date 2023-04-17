Annual Town Meeting flyer

Corby Town Council is holding their Annual Town Meeting for electors tonight (Monday, April 17).

The meeting will start at 7pm and will be held in the council chamber at the Corby Cube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an opportunity to look back on the year and hear from projects that were awarded funds from the councils community grant scheme which will then be followed by an open forum.

Town Twinning Meeting flyer

Leader of Corby Town Council, Cllr Mark Pengelly said: “The meeting tonight is a review of the year where we’ll hear from several organisations that were awarded funds from the council's community grant scheme. It’s just to talk about how we helped those organisations and what we can do as a town council moving forward.”

All Neighbourhood Associations as well as the general public, have been invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the Annual Town Meeting for electors, Corby Town Council is inviting any members of the public with experience or an interest to attend a meeting to discuss twinning towns.

The town council would like to help build even stronger relationships with Corby’s twin towns Velbert in Germany and also Chatellerault in France.

Cllr Pengelly said: “We’ve had people like Terri Meechan carry out twinning brilliantly over the last few years and what we want to do is widen that to schools, local football teams, netball teams and others, to see what we can do to try to encourage greater participation between Corby, and towns in Germany and France.