Corby Town Council is hosting a Holocaust memorial evening this month.

The event taking place on January 27, between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, is to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in conjunction with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

There will be tea and coffee, guest speakers, and commencing from 7pm, a special film shared by The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

The event is being held at The Core theatre, at The Corby Cube, and free tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Auschwitz Concentration Camp was liberated on January 27, 1945, and the date has since become the annual Holocaust Memorial Day.

It was first held in January 2001 and has been on the same date every year since.

Since 2005, Holocaust Memorial Day has been supported by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, a charity set up and funded by the UK Government.

