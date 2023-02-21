Corby Town Council has added its name to a charter aimed at helping employees who become terminally ill at work.

They are the latest employers to sign up to the Dying to Work voluntary charter, following in the footsteps of employers such as Rolls Royce, Royal Mail and Hovis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charter is part of the TUC’s (Trades Union Congress) wider Dying to Work campaign which is seeking greater security for terminally ill workers where they cannot be dismissed as a result of their condition.

From left to right: Cllr William Colquhoun, Corby mayor Cllr Tafadzwa Chikoto, Corby town clerk Felicity Ryan, TUC Midlands regional secretary Lee Barron, and Cllr Mark Pengelly

Dying to Work was taken forward by the TUC following the case of Jacci Woodcook, an area sales manager from Derbyshire who was forced out of her job after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

The TUC is asking employers to sign up to its voluntary charter to stop cases like Jacci’s happening in the future and for a change in the law to provide a protected period for terminally ill workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Pengelly, leader of Corby Town Council, said: “Corby Town Council fully supports this important campaign and hope that now other organisations and businesses in the town will be encouraged to follow our example.”

TUC Midlands regional secretary Lee Barron said: “Your job should be the least of your worries when you get a terminal diagnosis. I’m delighted that Corby Town Council have shown real leadership in this area, working with unions to guarantee fair treatment for terminally-ill workers.