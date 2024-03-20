Corby Town Council sees first-hand how community grant scheme has made a difference
Members of Corby Town Council have been out seeing first-hand how funds from its community grant scheme has made a difference to groups in the town.
A series of catch-ups were held in February with groups that had been given approval for grants by town councillors.
£400 went towards a café at Oakley Vale Community Centre in Butland Road, where residents have been enjoying hot drinks and games in a warm and sociable space.
£2,000 went to the Big About Singing choir for promotional resources and a greater online presence – which has in turn boosted their numbers following a drop during the pandemic. The 55-strong choir have performed at community events and provide well-being support to each other.
£1,000 was awarded to Rooftop Arts Centre towards the staging of ‘Steel Nerve’ – an exhibition of high-quality urban art which over the three months it was open received 1,200 visitors.
Citizens Advice Corby and Kettering, who have a location in the Corby Cube, were awarded £2,000 to recruit and train volunteers – generating some 500 additional appointments over a year for clients who needed their services.
And £1,000 went to Corby Conspiracy – the morris dancing side used the funds to spread the word about the health and well-being benefits of joining their group which appears at numerous community events.
These groups were just some of those to benefit from the scheme with more than £23,000 awarded to various groups in the financial year 2022-23.
Cllr Simon Rielly, chairman of Corby Town Council’s Finance Committee, said: “In recent weeks it’s been great to see how these grants have made a difference to several projects both by and for Corby people.
“We’ve seen first-hand ventures that improve lives by bringing people together, providing new opportunities and supporting the community.
“Corby Town Council’s community grants scheme is available all year round for not-for-profit groups and projects to apply to. Our application form is on our website - we could be helping you make a difference.”
Corby Town Council has set aside £38,000 for distribution through the scheme in 2023/24.
Not-for-profit groups and projects within the boundaries of Corby Town Council that meet the needed criteria can apply for a grant of up to £2,000 on the town council website.