Members of Corby Town Council have been out seeing first-hand how funds from its community grant scheme has made a difference to groups in the town.

A series of catch-ups were held in February with groups that had been given approval for grants by town councillors.

£400 went towards a café at Oakley Vale Community Centre in Butland Road, where residents have been enjoying hot drinks and games in a warm and sociable space.

Cllr Simon Rielly with volunteers of Citizens Advice in the Corby Cube

£2,000 went to the Big About Singing choir for promotional resources and a greater online presence – which has in turn boosted their numbers following a drop during the pandemic. The 55-strong choir have performed at community events and provide well-being support to each other.

£1,000 was awarded to Rooftop Arts Centre towards the staging of ‘Steel Nerve’ – an exhibition of high-quality urban art which over the three months it was open received 1,200 visitors.

Citizens Advice Corby and Kettering, who have a location in the Corby Cube, were awarded £2,000 to recruit and train volunteers – generating some 500 additional appointments over a year for clients who needed their services.

And £1,000 went to Corby Conspiracy – the morris dancing side used the funds to spread the word about the health and well-being benefits of joining their group which appears at numerous community events.

Cllr Simon Rielly and Town Council Leader Cllr Mark Pengelly with members of Corby Conspiracy Morris Dancers

These groups were just some of those to benefit from the scheme with more than £23,000 awarded to various groups in the financial year 2022-23.

Cllr Simon Rielly, chairman of Corby Town Council’s Finance Committee, said: “In recent weeks it’s been great to see how these grants have made a difference to several projects both by and for Corby people.

“We’ve seen first-hand ventures that improve lives by bringing people together, providing new opportunities and supporting the community.

“Corby Town Council’s community grants scheme is available all year round for not-for-profit groups and projects to apply to. Our application form is on our website - we could be helping you make a difference.”

Cllr Ross Armour with members of Big About Singing community choir.

Corby Town Council has set aside £38,000 for distribution through the scheme in 2023/24.