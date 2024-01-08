Corby Town Council recognises outstanding police individuals with community awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three individuals who work for or with Northamptonshire Police have received community awards from Corby Town Council.

The awards were presented at the Northern Accommodation Building in Kettering at the end of last month by Corby mayor, Cllr Leanne Buckingham, and were given to Ric Ellis, Sergeant Dina Sunderland and Keeley Wilson-Townsend.

Sergeant Sunderland was presented with an Outstanding Community Focus award for her pioneering work on the force’s CIRV programme (Community Initiative to Reduce Violence Unit), where she has worked over the past five years helping to divert numerous young people on the periphery of crime onto more positive pathways.

She was also instrumental in setting up the Cyclops bike scheme where young people could work with a police navigator and build themselves a pedal cycle, which was then given to the young person for their hard work.

Ric Ellis was also presented with an Outstanding Community Focus award after being contracted five years ago to work on the MYBKYD (pronounced My Backyard) project alongside Sergeant Sunderland.

The project was designed to build a network of providers who could offer education, work and sports opportunities to young people involved in crime.

Since its inception, MYBKYD has secured the help of numerous companies and schemes, helping countless young people in the process.

And finally, Keeley Wilson-Townsend was handed a Passionate Community Service award for her work with Substance Misuse Services (S2S) which has significantly impacted the lives of many in Corby and beyond.

Keeley began her career as a drug and alcohol worker and, over the years, has progressed through various roles, culminating in her current position as locality manager for Corby.

In this role, she oversees vital initiatives such as Criminal Justice Treatment countywide, Housing Grant Funding countywide, and psychosocial work and group work. Additionally, she holds the crucial role of county safeguarding lead, showcasing her leadership and commitment to the welfare of those she serves.

Sergeant Sunderland said: “I am really pleased to see Ric and Keeley win these awards.

“Ric joined the team about five years ago. I say that because he has been more than just ‘a contractor’ but a valued member of the team and absolutely committed to the work of CIRV. He has been self-motivated, helpful, flexible and always with good humour.

“His work has forged great partnerships with the business community of Northamptonshire, bringing huge social value as well as cost savings, and his impact has enabled many young people involved in crime to see that there is another pathway for them.

“Keeley’s journey is marked by resilience, empathy, and a genuine desire to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals struggling with substance misuse. As a leader, she puts her heart and soul into supporting the most stigmatised members of our community, embodying the values of compassion and dedication.

“Her work extends beyond professional obligations - it reflects a deep-seated passion for creating positive change.”

PC Junior Anderson added: “I am really pleased that all three of these outstanding individuals have been presented with awards which commemorate their invaluable service to our communities in Corby.