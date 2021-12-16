Corby Town Council members meeting locals and collecting for foodbank in town centre tomorrow

Councillors will be in Corporation Street for the next two days

Members of Corby Town Council are running a market stall in Corporation Street and are hoping to get to hear views from people across the community.

Councillors who are part of the new authority which came into being on April 1 will be in town tomorrow (December 17) and Saturday.

They are hoping that the bumper festive crowds will stop to chat to them during the day. They will also be collecting donations for the local foodbank.

There is also a Christmas cracker craft workshop taking place in the town centre tomorrow which is supported by Corby Town Council, North Northants Council and the Welcome Back Fund.

A council spokeswoman said: "Please come along, say hello and find out how your town council can work for you and enhance the community you live in.

"We will be collecting donations for Corby Food Bank to enhance the lives of those people that need support during this time.

"We will also be asking people to fill out our questionnaire which can be found here."