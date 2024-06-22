Corby town centre McDonald's to be given facelift
McDonald’s, on the corner of Corporation Street and George Street, is one of the town’s busiest food outlets.
And now the American burger giant is planning to upgrade the interior and exterior of the unit.
Doors and windows will be replaced and a second entrance will be added in Corporation Street.
The interior will also undergo remodelling.
The large golden arch vinyl signage on both sides of the building will be removed and replaced by a raised ‘M’.
It’s not yet known when the work is set to take place, although a planning application is before North Northamptonshire Council. You can view it here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.