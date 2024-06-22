McDonald's in Corporation Street, Corby. Image: National World

A fast food restaurant in Corby is to undergo refurbishment.

McDonald’s, on the corner of Corporation Street and George Street, is one of the town’s busiest food outlets.

And now the American burger giant is planning to upgrade the interior and exterior of the unit.

Doors and windows will be replaced and a second entrance will be added in Corporation Street.

The interior will also undergo remodelling.

The large golden arch vinyl signage on both sides of the building will be removed and replaced by a raised ‘M’.