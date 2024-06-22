Corby town centre McDonald's to be given facelift

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 07:00 BST
McDonald's in Corporation Street, Corby. Image: National World
McDonald's in Corporation Street, Corby. Image: National World
A fast food restaurant in Corby is to undergo refurbishment.

McDonald’s, on the corner of Corporation Street and George Street, is one of the town’s busiest food outlets.

And now the American burger giant is planning to upgrade the interior and exterior of the unit.

Doors and windows will be replaced and a second entrance will be added in Corporation Street.

The interior will also undergo remodelling.

The large golden arch vinyl signage on both sides of the building will be removed and replaced by a raised ‘M’.

It’s not yet known when the work is set to take place, although a planning application is before North Northamptonshire Council. You can view it here.

