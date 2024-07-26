Corby to Stamford A43 crash leaves motorcyclist in his 20s in hospital with serious injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after a crash on the A43 crash left a motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened at the Kirby Lane junction with the A43 Stamford Road at about 8.05am yesterday (Thursday, July 25).

A red Honda motorcycle travelling northbound towards Stamford and a grey Ford Transit van and blue Volkswagen Golf travelling in the opposite direction collided.

Northants Police said: “As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist – a man in his 20s - was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened at the junction of Kirby Lane and the A43 Stamford Road north of Corby

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or the moments leading to it.”

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.