Corby to host Knife Angel sculpture on tour of county

A nationally recognised anti-violence sculpture will be visiting Corby as part of a UK wide tour in May, after it has stopped in Northampton and Wellingborough.

The Knife Angel, also known as the National Monument Against Violence & Aggression, is made from over 100,000 seized blades.

It was specifically created to highlight the negative effects of violent behaviour, and act as a memorial to the victims and families affected by knife crime and other forms of violence and or aggression.

The 27ft-tall sculpture travels across the UK to educate children, young people and adults about the harmful effects violence has on communities.

Hosted in Corby from May 15 to May 29, the sculpture will be on public display in Corporation Street and a programme of events and activities have been scheduled to coincide with the visit.

The Northamptonshire leg is being overseen by C2C Social Action, a Northamptonshire-based Christian charity that offers practical and pastoral support to offenders. The countywide tour will kick off with the sculpture arriving in Northampton for a two-week period from April 29 to May 13, before stopping briefly in Wellingborough on May 14 and then proceeding to Corby.