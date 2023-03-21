Corby to host its first ever Restaurant Week
There’s still time for restaurants to register
Corby will be hosting it’s first ever Restaurant Week, which will start on Saturday, March 25 and run until Sunday, April 2.
Corby Town Council has come up with the initiative to attract out of town visitors and encourage the local community to visit the fantastic local businesses in Corby more.
A spokesman for Corby Town Council said: “We are so lucky to have such an array of great and varied restaurants and hope you will take this opportunity to either visit a restaurant you never have before or revisit an old favourite.”
Participating Restaurants so far include:
Olive
Prezzo
La Fonte
Posh Paddy’s
Oriental Fusion
Paletto Lounge
Ali’s Balti
Ya Hao Chinese restaurant
Qube café & Bar
Dona & Don Coffee
To access deals, quote ‘Restaurant Week’ when ordering.
There is a free draw to win a bottle of prosecco.
All diners that ‘check in’ to any of the participating restaurants via social media using #corbyrestaurantweek will automatically go into two free draws to win a bottle of prosecco donated by Prezzo and Paletto Lounge.
Cllr Callum Reilly said: “We came together as a collective, after seeing how successful Restaurant weeks can be in other cities and towns. There are some seriously good deals on offer which cater for every type of cuisine and budget and hope diners take full advantage of these.”
All deals can be viewed on the Corby Town Council website.
There is still time to register your restaurant, the deadline for which is Thursday, March 23. To register your restaurant, fill out this form or email [email protected]