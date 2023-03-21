News you can trust since 1897
Corby to host its first ever Restaurant Week

There’s still time for restaurants to register

By Callum Faulds
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:01 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 15:01 GMT

Corby will be hosting it’s first ever Restaurant Week, which will start on Saturday, March 25 and run until Sunday, April 2.

Corby Town Council has come up with the initiative to attract out of town visitors and encourage the local community to visit the fantastic local businesses in Corby more.

A spokesman for Corby Town Council said: “We are so lucky to have such an array of great and varied restaurants and hope you will take this opportunity to either visit a restaurant you never have before or revisit an old favourite.”

Food and drink offers at your favourite Corby restaurants (March 25 - April 2)
Participating Restaurants so far include:

Olive

Prezzo

La Fonte

Posh Paddy’s

Oriental Fusion

Paletto Lounge

Ali’s Balti

Ya Hao Chinese restaurant

Qube café & Bar

Dona & Don Coffee

To access deals, quote ‘Restaurant Week’ when ordering.

There is a free draw to win a bottle of prosecco.

All diners that ‘check in’ to any of the participating restaurants via social media using #corbyrestaurantweek will automatically go into two free draws to win a bottle of prosecco donated by Prezzo and Paletto Lounge.

Cllr Callum Reilly said: “We came together as a collective, after seeing how successful Restaurant weeks can be in other cities and towns. There are some seriously good deals on offer which cater for every type of cuisine and budget and hope diners take full advantage of these.”

All deals can be viewed on the Corby Town Council website.

There is still time to register your restaurant, the deadline for which is Thursday, March 23. To register your restaurant, fill out this form or email [email protected]

