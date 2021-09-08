Corby to host free Voi scooter safety to help riders

Corby residents have been invited to a free scooter safety advice session to help riders learn how to ride on the roads without falling foul of the law - or falling off and injuring themselves.

As part of a Europe-wide road safety project, Northamptonshire Police are taking part in an e-scooter safety event in Corby organised by e-scooter hire firm Voi.

Project EDWARD is a road safety initiative which aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Europe’s roads, run by the European traffic police network TISPOL, and every year it runs a campaign week which this year has the theme ‘Fit for the road’.

Voi scooters were introduced last February to Corby

As part of the 2021 event, the Corby Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team is joining forces with Voi, North Northamptonshire Council and developers Urban and Civic for an e-scooter safety event at Priors Hall Park District Centre in Holland Square, Hampstead Road, Corby.

The free event runs from 1pm to 7pm on Friday, September 17, and aims to teach participants the essentials of riding a Voi e-scooter safely.

They will have a 'how to' session, attend Voi traffic school, be given road safety tips from the AA, have a scooter try out and be given a free Voi helmet and a £5 Voi voucher.

Only e-scooters hired from Voi can be legally ridden on public roads in Northamptonshire. Privately owned e-scooters can only be ridden on private land, due to their classification as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs), so they are not currently allowed to be ridden on public roads, cycle lanes or pavements.