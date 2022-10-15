Corby Town Council is set to host the town’s first ever Pride event next year and is hosting a meeting next week to get the community involved.

The meeting will be held at Stephenson Way Community Centre at 5.30pm on Monday (October 17) and is being hosted to get the opinions of those from the community.

Cllr Callum Reilly said: “This is an important mark in Corby’s history and we want to give people from the community an opportunity to give their thoughts.”

The open public meeting will be held Monday, October 17

So far nothing is confirmed for the event, but the intention is for the meeting to be an interactive experience, giving people a chance to shape the event in ways they think will be good.