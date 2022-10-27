Tim Dobson and Emma Gill outside The Engine Shed at University of Northampton's Waterside campus

The Universities of Northampton and Bedfordshire are pooling their expertise to keep alive the heritage of Corby and Luton for ambitious culture and community projects.

The Heritage Impact Accelerator is a project supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund that will see University of Northampton focus on enriching and showcasing the heritage of Corby.

It will support practitioners in both towns and surrounding areas to deliver heritage-related educational projects, covering community heritage, natural heritage, industrial heritage and heritage of both town’s architecture.

These projects can include educational talks and discussions and training workshops. The first cohort of Corby practitioners are expected to be announced later this year. In time, practitioners will go into schools to pass on their heritage knowledge to the next generation.

The Heritage Accelerator for Corby follows a successful two-year project in Luton led by the University of Bedfordshire.

A further addition to the universities dual working when Corby’s Accelerator is developed will be the creation of a Heritage Skills and Learning Hub.

The Hub will link participants to emerging local heritage networks, signpost opportunities led by local partners, engage with the development of heritage staff skills development and CPD opportunities, and reach new audiences to educate them about the heritage of their homes.

Tim Dobson, head of access and participation at University of Northampton, said: “Corby and Luton are towns that have rich cultural legacies that stretches beyond the industries they are traditionally famous for, and which many of us may not be readily aware of. It’s hugely important that the heritage of both towns is better known and not left to fade into the past.”

Emma Gill, arts and culture projects manager at The University of Bedfordshire, said: “Both Luton and Corby are areas of focus for the Heritage Fund and we are delighted to progress our work in both these localities in partnership with each other and our funder."