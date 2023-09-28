Corby thug with 'appalling' record broke victim's cheekbone so badly it had to be pushed back into place

William Michael Ronald Turner, of Oakley Road, Corby, has been jailed for two years. Image: Northants Police / National World

A row over a social media conversation ended in a man being repeatedly punched so hard he had to have emergency surgery.

The court heard how the defendant had a long history of serious violence dating back to his teens and that he was already wanted by police man at the time of the attack.

Northampton Crown Court heard how William Michael Ronald Turner had been drinking with his girlfriend at a pal’s house in Corby on April 22 this year. He and his girlfriend slept in the living room while the friend went to bed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court was told that, in the morning, the victim awoke and walked into a row between Turner and his girlfriend.

He saw the 34-year-old grab the woman by the wrist and throw her to the floor, at which point he told him to stop.

Turner then turned his attention to his pal, questioning his contact with the female on Snapchat, and punching him in the face. The victim backed away into the bathroom and fell into the bath with the defendant repeatedly punching him. He only halted the assault when the female victim shouted ‘Stop, look at the blood.’

Yesterday’s (September 27) hearing was told how the victim suffered three fractures around his eye socket and required emergency surgery to push his cheekbone back into place.

Turner was charged with assault by beating and grievous bodily harm, to which he pleaded guilty. No victim impact statements were provided to the court.

Recorder Matthew Walsh was told that Turner, of Oakley Road, Corby, had 15 previous convictions for 27 offences and was wanted on warrant for failing to comply with a previous court order at the time of the GBH. His previous misdemeanours included an offence of actual bodily harm and two common assaults in 2005, an actual bodily harm from 2010 for which he received 15 months in prison, and another ABH in the same year for which he was jailed for 12 months.

In mitigation, the court heard that Turner had been involved in gangs at a young age and had ‘complicated’ familial relationships. The court heard he had manged to stay away from crime for a period between 2019 and 2023 and that he was keen to move on from his past.

His barrister said Turner felt ‘ashamed’ of his behaviour and had a job to go to if the court released him.

Addressing the defendant, Recorder Walsh said: “You have an appalling record of violence.

"The violence has been prolific.

"This was a long and persistent assault resulting in a very serious injury.”

He said he had considered suspending Turner’s sentence but said that it was aggravated by his previous offending and his unwillingness to comply with court orders, meaning custody was the only option.