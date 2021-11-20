Corby thug slashed man's face then drove his Range Rover into him after night out in Old Village

The incident happened in The Jamb, Corby.

A man who had been enjoying a night out with friends in Corby Old Village was slashed by an angry driver and was found by police officers at the side of the road suffering from awful injuries.

Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (Friday, November 19) that the male victim was crossing The Jamb at about 3.50am on December 14, 2019, where Stephen Martindale was driving his black Range Rover

Martindale, 47, stopped the 4X4 and told the victim to apologise to him. He started swinging his arms around and the victim put his hand up to his face to protect himself and felt blood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court was told he had been slashed with an unknown weapon, causing a cut to his cheek.

Forklift truck driver Martindale, of Norse Walk, Corby, got back into his car and the the victim stood in front of it to prevent him leaving.

He drove the car into him and the victim ended up on the bonnet while the car was moving for five or six seconds. He was then thrown on to the side of the road where officers discovered him.

Police traced the car back to Martindale and arrested him, discovering clothing that had the victim's blood on it.

The victim spent ten days in hospital suffering from a laceration to his left cheek bone, ligament damage and a fractured right ankle, a broken left leg, ligament damage in both hands, a broken left-hand thumb and broken right-hand fingers and grazes to his nose, forehead, leg and hand.

Martindale was charged with grievous bodily harm without intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. His son Kyle Martindale had been charged with GBH but the case against him was dropped.

Stephen Martindale had been due to stand trial but he eventually pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

At a previous court appearance in October he was held in contempt of court by His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo after he took a photograph on his phone in the court room.

He was supported in court yesterday by his son but was legally unrepresented for the first two charges, and represented by barrister Daniel Green for the contempt matter.

Mitigating for himself, Martindale told Judge Mayo he works five or six days per week to earn about £30,000 per year in the construction industry but said: "I have had quite a lot of stress with work and Christmas money.

"I've got credit cards and bank loans and I'm financing my daughter through university."

Taking into account his guilty plea, Martindale was given a 14 month suspended prison sentence for the GBH charge and 12 months suspended, concurrently, for the dangerous driving matter.

He was also ordered to pay a £100 fine for contempt of court and £1,000 in compensation at a rate of £80 per month.