Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A man with dozens of convictions under his belt has been sent back to prison after assaulting a special constable.

Connor Gillespie, who has more previously been before the courts for more than 40 offences, was back in the magistrates’ court last week to face another four charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old of Carey Drive has, in the past, been jailed for glassing a vulnerable man as well as numerous thefts and assaults. He was still out of prison on licence from a previous assault while he carried out a further series of crimes.

Gillespie was before Northampton Magistrates again on December 2 where he pleaded guilty to assaulting a Northamptonshire Police special constable while he was at Kettering General Hospital the day before his court appearance. The court was told he kicked the officer in the groin and leg.

Special constables work alongside regular officers and have exactly the same powers in law but they are not paid and volunteer their time for free.

At the same hearing, Gillespie also admitted thefts of £190 of goods from One Stop Shop in Studfall Avenue, of items worth £105 from Co-op in Occupation Road and of goods worth £100 from Matalan at Phoenix Parkway in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad