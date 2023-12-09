Corby thug Connor Gillespie back behind bars after assaulting special police officer who was volunteering his time
A man with dozens of convictions under his belt has been sent back to prison after assaulting a special constable.
Connor Gillespie, who has more previously been before the courts for more than 40 offences, was back in the magistrates’ court last week to face another four charges.
The 32-year-old of Carey Drive has, in the past, been jailed for glassing a vulnerable man as well as numerous thefts and assaults. He was still out of prison on licence from a previous assault while he carried out a further series of crimes.
Gillespie was before Northampton Magistrates again on December 2 where he pleaded guilty to assaulting a Northamptonshire Police special constable while he was at Kettering General Hospital the day before his court appearance. The court was told he kicked the officer in the groin and leg.
Special constables work alongside regular officers and have exactly the same powers in law but they are not paid and volunteer their time for free.
At the same hearing, Gillespie also admitted thefts of £190 of goods from One Stop Shop in Studfall Avenue, of items worth £105 from Co-op in Occupation Road and of goods worth £100 from Matalan at Phoenix Parkway in November.
Magistrates said they had no choice but to send Gillespie back to prison for ten weeks because of his repeat offending. He was also ordered to pay compensation to the shops of £395 and to the police officer of £100.