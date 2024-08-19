Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prolific Corby thief is wanted by Northants Police after he breached the conditions of his licence meaning he will be recalled to prison.

Last year, James Adair, formerly of Brixham Walk, Corby was hauled before magistrates where he pleaded guilty to the theft and three further shoplifting offences from October 2023.

As well as stealing coffee and Fairy products from One Stop in Studfall Avenue on October 8, he took wine and household items from the same shop on October 10.

Adair was locked up in October after stealing an 85-year-old woman’s purse and helping himself to items from shop shelves.

James Adair of Corby/Northants Police

He was caught again on December 7 taking candles and household items worth £27 from Savers in Corporation Street.

In December Adair was jailed for eight weeks because of his ‘flagrant disregard for people and their property’, with magistrates ruling that only a custodial sentence could be justified.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Adair, aged 36, has links to the Corby area and is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.

“Anyone who sees Adair, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000447180 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”