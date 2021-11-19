Corby theatre and East Northants circus among firms handed Covid culture recovery cash

The Core will benefit from the Government's Culture Recovery Fund.

The Corby Cube Theatre Trust and The Wonder Circus are among 52 organisations across the East Midlands to be given grants from the Government' s Culture Recovery Fund.

The Core will get £63,773, and The Wonder Circus, based at Polebrook and run by the Roberts family, will get £20,101.

The cash comes from a national Culture Recovery Fund pot of £107m announced by the chancellor during March's budget.

About £1.2 billion has already been paid out to 5,000 organisations and sites across the country and this latest round of funding is giving a lifeline to regional theatres, local museums, independent cinemas and many more throughout the winter.

Across the East Midlands, £5.5 million in continuity support grants will be awarded to previous Culture Recovery Fund recipients, administered by Arts Council England, the British Film Institute, Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund. The aim is to help organisations survive and allow them to resume programmes and events.

Cube hief executive Jo Gordon and director Joe Flavin said: “We are thrilled to receive an investment of £63,773 as part of the third round of funding from DCMS’s Culture Recovery Fund.

"This will help us deliver our winter season of activities, supporting us while audiences continue to grow their confidence in returning to our spaces. It will also crucially help us to continue our work in ensuring that our spaces are fully accessible to all and Covid secure.

"All the team here are busy working to bring Corby a brilliant programme of shows in the coming months including our upcoming Christmas productions.

"We can’t miss this opportunity to say another thank you to our loyal audiences and local funders for their support during the challenges of the pandemic and to our peers and collaborators. Here’s to exciting times ahead.”

Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries said: "Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”