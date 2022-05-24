Corby teens say no to knife crime at music event

Members of the Hearts of Young People youth club next to the Knife Angel

A Corby youth club held a live music event on Saturday night (May 21) to support the knife angel and say no to knife crime.

The event, named Lives B4 Knives, was held at the Corby Cube and featured local artists from Northamptonshire.

It was put on for young people to be able to come together through something they love - music – with a tribute to teenager Rayon Pennycook who was fatally stabbed.

Sharlene Lynch, professional lead at Hearts of Young People, said: “We wanted to do something so that young people remember the knife angel event and we thought the best way to do it is through music. Music helps get emotions out there. We worked with local producer Deuon Smith, who’s put in so much time and effort.”

Deputy mayor Cllr Leanne Buckingham was instrumental in the organisation of the event, organising the venue and the funding.

She said: “It was a really good event with some really good performers.

“The tribute to Rayon was beautiful and there were no knives, no booze, just good feelings.”

Hearts of Young People are based on the Oakley Vale estate in Corby. They welcome all young people from the ages of 13 to 17.

The youth club's aim and purpose is to create a safe place for the local young people in the area, a place to build their self-confidence.

They formed following the death of 16-year-old Rayon, who was killed last year, and have set out to give young people a place to go.

Sharlene said: “Anti social behaviour has gone up. Why? Because there’s no facilities.

“If we continue to forget these people, we don’t know what will happen. They need a place to let off steam.”

Unfortunately the group’s funding will run out in June and they have not been approved for more.

Sharlene said: “We’re desperate for funding, just for a venue.

“We have on average 20 people come to the youth club. Where are they going to go now?

“We need to provide a safe place for these young people. We’re not investing in them.”