Corby teenagers robbed at knifepoint

A pair of Corby teenagers were robbed at knifepoint on the Hazel Leys estate last night (Sunday).

The 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were in the play area next to Hazelwood Community Centre at about 10.45pm when they were threatened by two men with knives.

Both teenagers were made to hand over their mobile phones.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "This happened last night in Gainsborough Road at about 10.45pm when a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were approached by two older males who threatened them with knives and demanded they hand over their mobile phones.