Corby teenagers brawl in town centre street

A street fight involving a group of brawling teenagers had to be broken up by a member of the public on a night out in Corby town centre.

The youths were fighting in Corporation Street, close to The Paletto Lounge, when the person intervened causing the teenagers to run off.

Today (March 1) Northants Police officers asked for witnesses to come forward after the incident, which took place on February 11.

A police spokesman said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an incident of public order in Corporation Street, Corby.

"The incident happened on Friday, February 11, at about 7.50pm, when a group of teenagers were seen to be fighting near to The Paletto Lounge. The fight was split up by a member of the public and the teenagers ran from the scene.

"One of the suspects is described as a white female with blonde hair and wearing a pink jacket."