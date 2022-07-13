Corby teenager wins European and Commonwealth Championships in powerlifting

A teenager from Corby has won the European and Commonwealth Championships in powerlifting in the under 19s category.

Gustave Smalley, 16, has been powerlifting for just over a year. In this short period, he’s won at the World Powerlifting Championship, the British Championships and now the European and Commonwealth Championships.

Gustave grew interested in powerlifting having seen it online and dad, Nick Smalley, believed it was an ideal opportunity to help him with his autism.

Nick said: “He [Gustave] has a lot of issues and other mental health issues but the powerlifting has definitely helped him.

“It’s also helped him with his studies. He’s just finished his GCSEs, training has helped with his schoolwork - helped him focus.

“He’s a good role model for people with autism and mental health issues.”

Gustave has previously won titles in arm wrestling, a sport he picked up from his dad who is a former professional arm wrestler who won many domestic trophies, and was top three in the UK.

Gustave trains at The Cave in Corby, and also has special training in Wembley at Genesis Gym under Dave 'bulldog' Beattie.

He has the European IPL record for squat in the under 19s category (215kg) for his weight. His personal best is 215kg squat, 100kg bench and 215kg deadlift.

He won the IPL world championship last year at age 15, making him the current world champion. He'll be going to the USA to defend his title.

So far Gustave has finished first in all the events that he has entered. He's currently looking for sponsorship to help him achieve his goals.