Corby teenager robbed at knifepoint for moped

A Corby teenager has been robbed at knifepoint by two people who stole his moped on Boxing Day.

The 16-year-old was in Stephenson Way at about 5pm on December 26 when the pair pulled out knives and stole his Piaggio scooter.

Northamptonshire Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This happened in Stephenson Way at about 5pm when the 16-year-old boy was riding his Piaggio moped and two unknown people pulled out knives and stole the moped from him.

"It was later found and returned to the boy.