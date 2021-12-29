Corby teenager robbed at knifepoint for moped
Two assailants pulled out knives
A Corby teenager has been robbed at knifepoint by two people who stole his moped on Boxing Day.
The 16-year-old was in Stephenson Way at about 5pm on December 26 when the pair pulled out knives and stole his Piaggio scooter.
Northamptonshire Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This happened in Stephenson Way at about 5pm when the 16-year-old boy was riding his Piaggio moped and two unknown people pulled out knives and stole the moped from him.
"It was later found and returned to the boy.
"Witnesses should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 21000750499."