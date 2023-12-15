He was last seen on Wednesday (December 13)

Northamptonshire Police has asked the Corby community for its help to find a missing child who was last seen on Wednesday in Corby.

Jayden is 16 and is described as 5ft 6" tall slim built with blonde hair. He last seen wearing a blue puffa jacket, black jogging bottoms and blue Airmax trainers.