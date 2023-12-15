Corby teenager reported missing - help find Jayden
He was last seen on Wednesday (December 13)
Northamptonshire Police has asked the Corby community for its help to find a missing child who was last seen on Wednesday in Corby.
Jayden is 16 and is described as 5ft 6" tall slim built with blonde hair. He last seen wearing a blue puffa jacket, black jogging bottoms and blue Airmax trainers.
Anyone with information or know where Jayden is should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 101 of 14/12/23.