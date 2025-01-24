Corby teenager arrested on suspicion of murder in Kettering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the murder of a 34-year-old Corby man who had been living in Kettering have arrested a 10th person in connection with incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Burton was attacked in Spring Rise Park near Highfield Road on Friday, January 10 shortly before 7pm.

He died at the University Hospital Coventry last Thursday (January 16), six days after the assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman from Northants Police said: “An 18-year-old man from Corby was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (Thursday, January 23), and remains in police custody along with a 29-year-old man arrested on Tuesday (January 20).

Murder investigation: Ryan Burton who was originally from Corby died after being attacked in Spring Rise Park, off Highfield Road, Kettering/Northants Police/ National World

“Six men – four from Kettering aged 38, 24, 24 and 22, a 20-year-old man from Desborough and a 24-year-old man from Rothwell – who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have all been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Two women - a 33-year-old from Kettering and a 23-year-old from Corby – have also been released on police bail pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.”

Police say dozens of dedicated officers and staff are working on the murder investigation across various fronts, including specialist officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team, who continue to support Ryan’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokeswoman added: “The investigation team has re-issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, no matter how small or insignificant they believe the information is, as any little detail may help piece together what happened around the time of the attack.

“Anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, January 10, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000018864.

“Alternatively, information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk/) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”