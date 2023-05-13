News you can trust since 1897
Corby teen to stand trial over alleged Wellingborough drug dealing

Oskar Podolak is being held in custody ahead of his trial

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 13th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Podolak will stand trial at Northampton Crown CourtPodolak will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court
Podolak will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court

A young man from Corby has been charged with a string of serious drug offences.

Oskar Podolak – also known as Kuba Podolak – appeared before magistrates earlier this week.

The 19-year-old from Beanfield Avenue, was allegedly found in September last year in Bestwood Green, Corby, in possession of 86 wraps of crack cocaine, 59 of heroin and some cannabis, with intent to supply the drugs.

Then in April this year he was again arrested in Herriotts Lane, Wellingborough, on suspicion of being in possession of 74 wraps of cocaine, 37 wraps of heroin and a quantity of heroin with intent to supply it.

Podolak is also accused of missing five probation appointments in breach of a previous court order.

He denies all the offences and will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court later this year. He is being held in custody ahead of his trial.