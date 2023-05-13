Corby teen to stand trial over alleged Wellingborough drug dealing
Oskar Podolak is being held in custody ahead of his trial
A young man from Corby has been charged with a string of serious drug offences.
Oskar Podolak – also known as Kuba Podolak – appeared before magistrates earlier this week.
The 19-year-old from Beanfield Avenue, was allegedly found in September last year in Bestwood Green, Corby, in possession of 86 wraps of crack cocaine, 59 of heroin and some cannabis, with intent to supply the drugs.
Then in April this year he was again arrested in Herriotts Lane, Wellingborough, on suspicion of being in possession of 74 wraps of cocaine, 37 wraps of heroin and a quantity of heroin with intent to supply it.
Podolak is also accused of missing five probation appointments in breach of a previous court order.
He denies all the offences and will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court later this year. He is being held in custody ahead of his trial.