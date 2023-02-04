Corby teen Mason Brown remanded in custody over Class-A drug dealing charges
He’ll face a crown court trial
By Kate Cronin
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
A Corby 18-year-old will stand trial after being charged with a string of drug offences.
Mason Brown, of Warkton Way, is accused of possession of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and cannabis as well as a zombie knife, CS gas canister and criminal property of £1000 in cash.
All the charges relate to January 26 this year. Brown appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court magistrates on January 27 to deny the charges.
He was remanded in custody and will face a crown court trial.