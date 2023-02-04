Northampton Crown Court. File image.

A Corby 18-year-old will stand trial after being charged with a string of drug offences.

Mason Brown, of Warkton Way, is accused of possession of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and cannabis as well as a zombie knife, CS gas canister and criminal property of £1000 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the charges relate to January 26 this year. Brown appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court magistrates on January 27 to deny the charges.