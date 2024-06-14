Jayden Hill will appear before Northampton Crown Court next month. Image: National World

An 18-year-old from Corby is set to appear at crown court next month after being charged with four offences.

Jayden Hill, of Stephenson Way, is accused of several crimes said to have taken place in Corby.

Hill is charged with the theft of a 24-plate black MG on May 24. He is then accused of driving the car in Gainsborough Road on the same date without insurance and while disqualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teen is accused separately of the attempted robbery of jewellery from a female victim on June 1.