Corby teen Jayden Hill to face crown court over string of charges
An 18-year-old from Corby is set to appear at crown court next month after being charged with four offences.
Jayden Hill, of Stephenson Way, is accused of several crimes said to have taken place in Corby.
Hill is charged with the theft of a 24-plate black MG on May 24. He is then accused of driving the car in Gainsborough Road on the same date without insurance and while disqualified.
The teen is accused separately of the attempted robbery of jewellery from a female victim on June 1.
He appeared before magistrates on June 6 and was remanded in custody. He is set for a further hearing on July 17 at Northampton Crown Court.