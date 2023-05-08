News you can trust since 1897
Corby teen Brodie Carmichael to stand trial in Leicester over GBH charge

He’s accused of two serious charges

By Kate Cronin
Published 8th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:07 BST
Leicester Crown Court

An 18-year-old from Corby is set to stand trial at Leicester Crown Court on two charges including grievous bodily harm.

Brodie Matthew Carmichael, of Keating Road, Corby, is accused of wounding with intent and being found in possession of a knife in an incident in Leicestershire earlier this year.

He will now face a trial, expected to last three days, in Leicester in October this year. He has been released on bail ahead of the hearing.