Corby teen Brodie Carmichael to stand trial in Leicester over GBH charge
He’s accused of two serious charges
An 18-year-old from Corby is set to stand trial at Leicester Crown Court on two charges including grievous bodily harm.
Brodie Matthew Carmichael, of Keating Road, Corby, is accused of wounding with intent and being found in possession of a knife in an incident in Leicestershire earlier this year.
He will now face a trial, expected to last three days, in Leicester in October this year. He has been released on bail ahead of the hearing.