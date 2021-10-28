Corby Tayto 'family' show racism the red card

Staff at a Corby factory have joined together to show their support for a national anti-racism campaign by hosting a red day at the site.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the 'Show Racism the Red Card' movement, employees were invited to paint the town - and the factory - red.

Organised by Usdaw union representative and section leader Pauline Waters, the day was supported by Tayto management.

Tayto Corby employees at their fundraiser

She said: "It was great to have such great support from the management team and all the staff being so engaged.

"It was all fun and laughter in the canteen where our campaign took place.

"I recently attended an Usdaw summer school and we were visited by one of the organisers from Show Racism the Red Card. I approached management at Tayto who were keen to jump on board and support the campaign. We were also joined by Usdaw area organiser, Stevie Cassidy."

Tayto Corby staff joined in the day that included wearing red, red props and a variety of amazing cakes at their site in Princewood Road.

Fun was had by the employees as they raised money for the charity

Pauline said: "It goes to prove it doesn't matter what ethnicity you are, at Tayto, we are all one big family. Change hearts, change minds, change lives - all funds raised have been forwarded to #WRD21 Show Racism the Red Card's appeal."

Tracey Harrison, HR manager, added: "It was great to see the Tayto family at Corby pulling together, having fun and helping to stamp out racism.

Tayto employees joined in the campaign