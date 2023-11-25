File image.

A man who defaulted on his tax bill for four separate financial years has had to pay back thousands to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs

Construction worker Florin-Adrian Munteanu must pay a penalty of £43,938 after he was found to have dodged paying £64k over four separate tax years.

Munteanu, of Landseer Court, Corby, was discovered following an HMRC investigation to have not paid his dues during the tax years 2017-2019 and from 2020-2022.

His name has now been published by the Government on a list of deliberate tax defrauders.

Munteanu has now moved to Scorer Street, Lincoln.