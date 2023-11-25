Corby tax-evader Florin-Adrian Munteanu fined thousands
A man who defaulted on his tax bill for four separate financial years has had to pay back thousands to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs
Construction worker Florin-Adrian Munteanu must pay a penalty of £43,938 after he was found to have dodged paying £64k over four separate tax years.
Munteanu, of Landseer Court, Corby, was discovered following an HMRC investigation to have not paid his dues during the tax years 2017-2019 and from 2020-2022.
His name has now been published by the Government on a list of deliberate tax defrauders.
Munteanu has now moved to Scorer Street, Lincoln.
HMRC regularly publish the names of those who deliberately provide inaccurate documents to them, or who fail to comply with their tax or VAT obligations. They only publish the names where the amount owing is more than £25,000 and where they have not been immediately truthful with HMRC at the start of their investigation.