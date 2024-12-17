Corby swimming pool handed inclusivity and accessibility accolade as bosses insist ‘leisure is for everyone’

Corby swimming pool in George Street has been given Swim England’s Water Wellbeing accreditation, showing that it is inclusive to all swimmers.

As part of the process to gain the accolade the pool, which is under the supervision of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), had to undergo a Swim England Environmental Assessment, which includes 78 different elements to show that people with long term health conditions and impairments could be facilitated.

Now that the accreditation has been gained, Corby East Midlands International Pool can say it offers the highest standards in quality of aquatic provision for people with long-term medical conditions, making the facility accessible, inclusive, and inviting to all.

Councillor Helen Howell, Deputy Leader of NNC and executive member for sport, leisure and tourism, said: “I’m delighted that our flagship Corby pool has earned this accreditation to officially recognise what the facility offers for those with health conditions.

“This reinforces the idea that leisure is for everyone – of all ages and abilities – as it brings tremendous benefits.”

The Water Wellbeing accreditation is part of Swim England’s efforts to facilitate a wider ranger of swimmers at local pools.

Areas assessed include having sufficient lighting, signs that are clearly visible, appropriate changing cubicles and ramps or any alternative way that would enable someone with mobility or pain issues to ease their way into the pool.

Andrew Power, Water Wellbeing Specialist at Swim England said: “Achieving this accreditation is a testament to the enthusiasm and efforts of the leisure team, to find new ways to support local people to improve their health and wellbeing.

"It was clear from the start that the team were committed to this agenda and it is exciting to see new offers being created, that take full advantage of the unique benefits that being active in water has to offer.

“As we have seen in other areas around the country, I am sure this will help to see new and improved partnerships build locally, as the success of this programme grows in the months and years ahead.”

Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “The Corby pool is a tremendous asset to our area and I’m proud of all the hard-working staff who are making north Northamptonshire a better place for us all.”