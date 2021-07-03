Corby Swimming Pool booking issues causing headache for locals trying to take a dip

Corby swimming pool before it opened in 2009

People trying to go for a dip at Corby International Swimming Pool say that the 'complicated' booking system is leaving them unable to reserve sessions.

The online system was promoted to help accurately record bookings and easily trace customers during the pandemic. Because of social distancing, the numbers allowed in the pool have had to greatly reduce and those wishing to go along to the most popular sessions have had to book well in advance.

But several of our readers have contacted reporters to complain that they are unable to book more than one person into each session online, despite the system insisting that each child is booked in separately. They say phone lines are often engaged and emails have gone unanswered.

One woman, Dawn Smith, has two children aged three and four. She has tried to book into several sessions in the pirate pool on different days. "When you go to try to book a second person into the session, it just disappears," she said.

"There's no explanation as to how to do it online. I've tried ringing but I'm quite restricted as to when I can ring because I work shifts and when you get through it says lines are busy and cuts you off."

Another person contacted reporters after spending a frustrating hour ringing the pool for her calls to go unanswered. She has not been able to take her children swimming since the pool reopened following the second lockdown.

In order to book, each child has to be registered in their own right on the site, and must log in to the booking system separately in order to book the same session as their parents.

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “The online booking system at Corby East Midlands International Pool is set up to book all customers in, including children, individually. This is for the purposes of the NHS Track and Trace system, and so that we can manage capacity appropriately.