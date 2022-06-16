Corby swimming facilities forced to close after chemical shortage

With temperatures set to hit 27C today and with an even hotter day forecast tomorrow, swimmers heading to Corby for a dip could be disappointed as some of the usual facilities have been shut.

Many of Corby International Swimming Pool’s facilities have been temporarily closed today (June 16) due to the lack of chemicals to treat the water.

Customers bound for the jacuzzi, the under 5’s pirate pool and the shallow 20m pool were turned away this morning. The main pool remains open.

The Pirate Pool at Corby International Swimming Pool remains shut today due to a lack of chemicals

Cancelled sessions include parent and toddler, disability swim, ladies only hour (pool session), all leisure swims in the 20m pool, all pirate pool sessions and adult and child lessons.

A spokesman for Corby Leisure said: “Due to the national shortage of chemicals, resulting in scheduled deliveries being cancelled, we have sadly have to close the following pools – Jacuzzi, Under 5’s Pirate Pool and 20m Pool.

“This means that until we get a delivery of the chemicals required, the following sessions have been cancelled – parent and toddler, disability swim, ladies only hour (pool session), all leisure swims in the 20m pool, all pirate pool sessions and adult and child lessons.

”Please note that the front of house team are currently working their way through individuals that are booked into the sessions mentioned above up until Friday, we will continue to assess the situation and notify you of any changes.

Corby Swimming Pool

“Thank you once again for your understanding in this matter, we hope to have all pools back up and running for you as soon as we possibly can.”

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: "It is with regret that we've had to temporarily close the 20m pool, pirate pool and spa at the Corby International Pool. However the 50m pool will remain open today and tomorrow.

"There is a national shortage of chlorine and nationally some pools have struggled with deliveries and some have had to close.

"Corby Pool has orders placed with its supply company until September, unfortunately the last three deliveries have been cancelled by the company as they have been unable to fulfil the orders.

"The decision has therefore had to be taken to close some of the pools on a temporary basis in order to maintain the operation of the 50m pool for as long as possible so that swimming, clubs training and swimming lessons are able to continue.

"Another delivery is expected today or tomorrow, and the team is working hard with the supplier to stress the importance that a delivery is made to allow the pool to remain open.