Corby supermarket employee celebrates two decades working for Aldi
Grahame Stuart, a store assistant at Aldi’s Corby store in Saxon Way West, first joined the company in 2004 after previously working in an overseas job for the United Nations.
He has worked in Aldi’s Corby store for the past four months, having previously worked in various other local stores including Kettering, Market Harborough, Milton Keynes and Wigston.
An ‘integral’ part of Aldi’s Corby team, he regularly delivers products to the Living Faith Food Bank based in Corby and takes part in fundraising activities.
Grahame said: “I’ve loved working for Aldi over the past 20 years and can’t quite believe the time has gone so quickly. It is really rewarding to work in such a flexible environment, and to work alongside such wonderful colleagues.”
Marius Manolescu, regional managing director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.
“Grahame is no exception, and his commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many.
"We look forward to celebrating even more of his achievements in the coming years.”
