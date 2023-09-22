Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Corby slimmer who transformed her life by losing 2st 3lbs is using her success to shape a new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Cerys MacWhinnie joined her local Slimming World group in Corby just three months ago and is now feeling amazing.

Now, she has trained as a consultant for the group-based weight loss organisation.

Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Cerys as their new consultant when she takes over the group on Saturday, October 7, at Danesholme Community Centre with two sessions at 8am and 9.30am.

Cerys said: “After feeling nervous at stepping through the doors of the group I joined, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“At 25-years-old I had started to not want to go out with my friends as I had lost my confidence as I gained weight. Before joining Slimming World I truly didn’t think it was possible to lose weight and be able to go out and socialise - but I absolutely can.

“After taking that brave step through the doors I realised that a Slimming World group has all different age groups in there and every member made me feel at home straight away.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone.

“Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to learn how to go out and socialise and lose weight as well as celebrate success. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.”

Like Cerys, Slimming World consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group themselves and groups are set up as micro businesses in the heart of local communities.

There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World Consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups.

Consultants receive training in Slimming World’s healthy eating and physical activity programmes and learn how to use the power of group support to empower members to take control of their own weight loss journey.

Cerys can’t wait for the new challenges running her own business will bring.

She said: “For me becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid and flexible and would fit in around my other job I have, so launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option.”

Sharon Wright, who runs the Slimming World group that Cerys is a member of and manages Cerys as a team developer, said: “Slimming World consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others.