Corby super great-gran completes 45-hour non-stop run for Mind

A Corby mother-of-five, grandma to 15 and great-gran three times over has completed another gruelling endurance run of 145 miles - at the age of 62.

Ellen Norris took up running in 2004 and has since competed in more than 40 marathons and countless charity runs in the UK and across the world.

Her latest two runs saw her run the length of Hadrian's Wall and a fundraising, toe-nail destroying non-stop 145-miler from Birmingham to London that had to be completed under in 45 hours.

Ellen on running along the towpath

Taking on the Grand Union Canal Run with 90 other runners, Ellen was one of the 44 finishers to finish the line within the time limit - 44 hours 40 minutes - to raise money for Mind in Corby.

Ellen said: "I know a few people who use Mind in Corby so I wanted to support them. It's a charity personal to me.

"I ended up with lots of blisters and a couple of my toenails fell off. I do a big fundraiser once a year and I raised £1,300 which I was pleased with."

Running four to five times a week, Ellen also works as a catering assistant at Corby's High Street Bakery.

Ellen hands over the money to Nick Tite

Her next run will be a mere 20 miles in Oundle but she will add to her marathon tally by competing in the Loch Ness event in October to add to her medals from her hobby that include London, New York, Berlin and Boston.

Ellen added: "Some people think I'm mad, but it's 'me' time. I took up running for something to do when the kids had grown up and I wanted to do the London Marathon.

"I enjoy it but the last 12 miles on this run was the worst part.

Ellen presented a cheque from her fundraising efforts to Nick Tite, fundraising and communications lead for Northamptonshire Mind.

Ellen in her running gear

He said: “The efforts and lengths fundraisers like Ellen go to, in helping raise these vital funds, are truly astonishing. What an inspiring achievement."