Corby student's spare room inspiration wins design prize

A Corby student has been awarded first prize after using her imagination to design the best spare room ever - including a cinema, a walk-in wardrobe and a fish tank.

Year 8 student Chloe-Ishani Mistry-Preston from Brooke Weston Academy created a multi-purpose bedroom in the competition run by a house builder.

Barratt Homes had set school pupils the task to get creative with their spare room designs, with winner Chloe clinching a £50 Amazon voucher as her prize.

Chloe was overjoyed her drawing was chosen and said: “My favourite part of designing my spare room was the walk-in wardrobe. I would design my room to have the colour scheme of blues and pinks.”

The drawings included many creative, interesting and fun ideas such as an art room, a movie room, a games room and even a rollercoaster room.

Charlotte Asprey, head of art at Brooke Weston Academy, said: “The competition was open to our Year 8 cohort who this term are studying art careers which support their fundamental skills and builds their understanding of the diverse career opportunities, as we recognise that our students may be the next influential artists of the future."

"We received a fantastic range of designs and creative ideas for their spare rooms and thank Barratt Homes for the opportunity given to the students to be part of this exciting competition."

Alison Raine, from Barratt Homes, said: “The students at Brooke Weston Academy thought of many fantastic ideas that a spare room could be used for, and a big congratulations to Chloe on her winning design. We love how imaginative the pupils have been.