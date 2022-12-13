Some of the art on display at the Saxon Crown Hotel

Students from Lodge Park Academy attended a celebration event at the Saxon Crown Hotel in Corby as a reward for having their artwork selected to display.

GCSE art students at Lodge Park were asked by Wetherspoons to create 2D artwork for the Saxon Crown based upon the theme ‘Visions of Corby’. The artwork is now framed and displayed in the bedrooms and corridors of the newly refurbished section of the hotel, and students were the first to see it at the event last month before guests arrived the following day.

Students were given a six-week deadline to complete their artwork and encouraged to think about what Corby means to them. Students responded with overwhelmingly positive ideas about the people, places and events associated with the area. Experimenting with materials and designs, Lodge Park students were inspired by artists including Ed Fairburn, Mark Powell, Abby Diamond, John Piper, Andy Warhol, and Bob and Roberta Smith.

Lodge Park staff, students and their parents travelled to the Saxon Crown for a tour of the rooms with the artwork incorporated in them.

Members of Lodge Park’s art department, including head of art Sarah Blackie, art teacher Ruth Rudkin-Nunn and art technician Emma Dowman, should be credited for their orchestration and guidance of the students throughout the project.

Funding from the project is planned to go towards an art gallery trip for the Year 10 Lodge Park students, next spring.

Olivia Duczman, Year 10 student at Lodge Park Academy, said: “I am pleased to be lucky enough to have my art picked for the Saxon Crown. Not only are there three of my pieces for the public to see, but my parents definitely loved my accomplishment.”



Iustina Cucos, Year 10 student at Lodge Park Academy, said: “I didn’t think my artwork would be considered for framing, so when I actually saw it on display it made me really proud of myself and more confident.”

Ruth Roberts, head of school at Lodge Park Academy, said: “We’re so proud of our pupils for producing such fantastic work and showcasing their talents in such a meaningful way. Students were faced with a difficult task and tight deadline, but the high-quality of their work and commitment was commendable.

“Getting students involved in these kinds of opportunities as part of their studies is a core part of our mission at Lodge Park. It is wonderful to see the art department continue to find such creative opportunities for our students.”

Sarah Blackie, head of art at Lodge Park Academy, said: “This was a wonderful opportunity for students at Lodge Park to work like professional artists with a ‘real brief’, and they thoroughly enjoyed visually portraying different aspects of the Corby they love. They were so excited to see the display and it was brilliant to see so many smiling and proud faces.